Jonny Bairstow still believes England can level the series against New Zealand despite enduring a "frustrating" finish to day four of the second Test.

Bairstow keeps the faith in Christchurch as England strive to level series

Having declared their second innings on 352-9, setting their opponents an unlikely 382 for victory, the tourists failed to take a wicket in 23 overs before bad light ended play early in Christchurch.

Opening duo Tom Latham and Jeet Raval finished unbeaten on 25 and 17 respectively, raising the Black Caps' hopes of a first series win over England since 1999.

Latham had a lucky escape when James Vince dropped a tough chance at third slip in a shortened final session, but Bairstow remains confident England's bowlers can pick up 10 wickets on the final day.

"It was pretty frustrating," the wicketkeeper-batsman told Sky Sports.

"The guys beat the outside edge pretty consistently and bowled really nicely, if I'm to be honest with you. They created a lot of pressure and, as I said, beat the outside edge.

"It was unfortunate that a couple didn't go straight to hand. We obviously got one that was a half-chance. However, if that had stuck, it would have been a good evening.

"We've got ourselves into a position in the game where we need to take 10 wickets."

Captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan both made half-centuries before the former declared midway through the afternoon.

Bairstow – who followed up his century in the first innings with 36 second time around – feels the pressure of trying to save a game could prove New Zealand's undoing on the final day.

"If they go out tomorrow and score 380 in the fourth innings of a Test match, then hats off to them," he said.

"We know the pressure that comes with trying to save a Test match.

"Obviously [Kane] Williamson and [Ross] Taylor are massive wickets for them, and we've seen the way [BJ] Watling plays, but we know there are going to be chances all the way through their batting line-up.

"Sometimes when batting to save a game you play differently – balls that you might usually drive at you choose to defend, bringing the fielders into play.

“We may be able to set slightly more attacking fields, particularly when [Jack] Leach comes onto bowl.

"If Woody [Mark Wood] comes around the wicket we can have a short leg in too, so that if opportunities do occur we can capitalise on them."