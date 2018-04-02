Smith seeks advice after Bells Beach loss

Jordy Smith and World Surf League judges are thinking differently and that helped bring his Bells Beach title defence to a screeching halt.

The South African star sought out World Surf League officials on Monday after Australian tour rookie Wade Carmichael knocked him out of the Rip Curl Pro in a stunning third-round upset.

While Carmichael is oozing confidence, Smith is worried.

Smith won the Bells Beach title for the first time last year on the way to finishing fourth on the world rankings.

But so far this season he has not progressed past the third round at the opening two events.

"That was a hard loss to take," Smith said.

"You try and shape your surfing to fit inside a criteria and it seems like sometimes my surfing doesn't fit that criteria.

"I guess I will now go away and re-analyse certain things and adapt heading into Margaret River.

"It's not like the judges will change for me, so I guess I will have to do the changing and work hard at it."

Australian Julian Wilson, who won the opening event last month on the Gold Coast, was also bundled out of the Rip Curl Pro on Monday with a surprise loss to American Patrick Gudauskas.

But 25-year-old Carmichael, from Avoca on the NSW Central Coast, is relishing his tour debut.

"It's only one heat, an event is six or seven heats," he said.

"So you have to put a whole thing together.

"People can get lucky in one heat, so you have to try and run with it.

"I want to go all the way, let's win that bell."