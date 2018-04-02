Transgender Kiwi athlete welcome at Games

Australia may not be happy about it but the Commonwealth Games Federation says it has no issue with the selection of New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard.

The 40-year-old is poised to become New Zealand's first transgender athlete at a Commonwealth Games when she competes in the 90kg-plus division on April 9.

While her teammates have already arrived on the Gold Coast, Hubbard won't join them in Australia until Friday.

In November last year Australia's Weightlifting Federation wrote to the International Olympic Committee and International Weightlifting Federation to protest Hubbard's selection.

Those protests were dismissed and on Monday, CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said his organisation had no issue with Hubbard's participation.

"It's very, very clear, Laurel is eligible to compete as a woman in accordance with weightlifting rules," Mr Grevemberg said.

"We respect that right for her to compete."

Deb Lovely-Acason is the only Australian woman set to compete in Hubbard's 90kg-plus category on the Gold Coast.

The CGF says gender equality and inclusiveness are two key ideals for the Games.

For the first time the same number of medals for women as for men at a Commonwealth Games.

Mr Grevemberg says while some sports can have selection policies with discriminatory elements, they must be based on "safety for the athlete or other athletes", evidence of unfair advantage and universal application.

The vexed issue of transgender inclusion in elite sports is not limited to the Games with former male handball player Hannah Mouncey being barred from the AFL Women's competition last year.

The 190cm, 100kg ruck transitioned in 2015 and was understood to have met IOC regulations but was told she must wait until next year to nominate for the draft.