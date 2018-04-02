Three quarantined as flu scare hits Commonwealth Games

News

The village's medical command centre confirmed on Monday the trio were being treated.

"The patients have been requested to remain in isolation until they no longer have symptoms and are being managed in conjunction with the Gold Coast Public Health Unit," a Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation spokesman told AAP.

"Prophylactic Tamiflu has been provided for athletes that have been in close contact with the patients."

Authorities are yet to confirm whether those affected are athletes or officials, and which nation they come from.

Queensland endured one of its worst flu seasons on record last year and in February Queensland Health said the illness had already been affecting 32 people per day in the state in 2018.

Athletes and officials from Australia's track cycling team, which is yet to arrive at the village, attended a presentation in Adelaide last week by infection prevention nurses on controlling and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

The presentation included handwashing tests and teaching correct techniques for sneezing.

A cycling spokeswoman also told AAP members of the team were using personal hand sanitiser regularly.

