Forsyth, Despard win Stawell Gift titles

Young sprinters Elizabeth Forsyth and Jacob Despard have claimed the 2018 Stawell Gift titles.

Despard, 21, beat out Hamish Adams and Gary Finegan to claim the men's title in a time of 12.111.

2017 champion Matt Rizzo finished fourth.

“I just love the history,” Despard told Channel 7.

“(This is) my sixth consecutive year.

“There’s some feeling about Central Park.

“When you walk in those gates, you just take it up a level, I guess. It’s crazy.”

The Tasmanian said he had no doubt he was reaping the benefits of a move to Victoria late last year.

He shifted to the mainland with fellow Tasmanian sprinter Jack Hale to try to take his running career to the next level.

“I moved to Victoria from Tasmania, I feel like the move has really helped me, I was it a bit too relaxed,” Despard said.

Jacob Despard after winning the Stawell Athletic Club Stawell Gift #stawellgift pic.twitter.com/P1A1Wb7gB8 — #StawellGift (@Stawell_Gift) April 2, 2018

Gold Coast 22-year-old Forsyth won the women’s final with a blistering time of 13.69, collapsing over the finish line and breaking down in tears as she was swamped by family and friends.

Both runners received a cheque for $40,000 for their wins.

Last year's women's gift winner, Liv Ryan, was scratched after she injured a hamstring earlier in the week.