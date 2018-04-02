News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

Forsyth, Despard win Stawell Gift titles

7Sport /

Young sprinters Elizabeth Forsyth and Jacob Despard have claimed the 2018 Stawell Gift titles.

Is Calvin Ridley the top wide receiver in the 2018 draft class?
1:16

Is Calvin Ridley the top wide receiver in the 2018 draft class?
Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
2:01

Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Kyle Brandt: Bills can't wait until next year to draft QB
2:21

Kyle Brandt: Bills can't wait until next year to draft QB
Which NFC East team will be biggest threat to Eagles?
2:45

Which NFC East team will be biggest threat to Eagles?
Peter Schrager: Josh Rosen is the first true 'millennial' QB
4:29

Peter Schrager: Josh Rosen is the first true 'millennial' QB
Peter Schrager: John Dorsey loves a huge arm and Josh Allen fits that
2:25

Peter Schrager: John Dorsey loves a huge arm and Josh Allen fits that
Kay Adams: Broncos should embrace 'win-now' mode, draft Quenton Nelson
2:55

Kay Adams: Broncos should embrace 'win-now' mode, draft Quenton Nelson
Which QB prospect has best chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?
3:07

Which QB prospect has best chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Kay Adams: Minkah Fitzpatrick's relentless pursuit of greatness will fuel NFL success
2:42

Kay Adams: Minkah Fitzpatrick's relentless pursuit of greatness will fuel NFL success
Which QB prospect's stock has risen most in the last month?
2:13

Which QB prospect's stock has risen most in the last month?
Which QB prospect remains the biggest mystery?
1:58

Which QB prospect remains the biggest mystery?
Kyle Brandt: Chargers have NFL's best young pass rusher in Joey Bosa
0:36

Kyle Brandt: Chargers have NFL's best young pass rusher in Joey Bosa
 

Despard, 21, beat out Hamish Adams and Gary Finegan to claim the men's title in a time of 12.111.

2017 champion Matt Rizzo finished fourth.

“I just love the history,” Despard told Channel 7.

“(This is) my sixth consecutive year.

“There’s some feeling about Central Park.

Forsyth and Despard. Image: Getty

“When you walk in those gates, you just take it up a level, I guess. It’s crazy.”

The Tasmanian said he had no doubt he was reaping the benefits of a move to Victoria late last year.

He shifted to the mainland with fellow Tasmanian sprinter Jack Hale to try to take his running career to the next level.

“I moved to Victoria from Tasmania, I feel like the move has really helped me, I was it a bit too relaxed,” Despard said.

Gold Coast 22-year-old Forsyth won the women’s final with a blistering time of 13.69, collapsing over the finish line and breaking down in tears as she was swamped by family and friends.

Both runners received a cheque for $40,000 for their wins.

Last year's women's gift winner, Liv Ryan, was scratched after she injured a hamstring earlier in the week.

Back To Top