Kayode Olanrewaju scores two minutes into Shakhtar Donetsk debut

Kayode Olanrewaju has scored one of the fastest debut goals in the Ukrainian Premier League history, taking just two minutes to find the net in Shakhtar Donetsk’s 3-0 victory over Zorya on Sunday.

The 24-year-old replaced Facundo Ferreyra in the first minute after regulation time, and made an instant impact before the referee sounded his full-time whistle.

He brought Slavutych-Arena Stadium to its feet by steering Ivan Ordec’s corner past Andriy Lunin.

Olanrewaju moved to Shaktar Donetsk no thanks to lack of playing time at LaLiga side, Girona.

“In the few remaining minutes he [Olanrewaju] scored,” manager Paulo Fonseca told club website after the game.

“Ideally! No matter how much time is left - one, five, ten or twenty minutes - a football player should have appropriate behavior, efficiency and productivity in the field.

“Dentinho, Kayode and Zubkov played very little, but showed themselves well, made a big contribution.”

With this victory, Fonseca’s men extend their lead atop the league log with 60 points from 25 games. They face Veres Rivne in their next fixture.