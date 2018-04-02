Park, Lindberg to resume ANA Inspiration play-off on Monday

Inbee Park and Pernilla Lindberg will return to complete their play-off on Monday after the pair could not be separated after four additional holes at the ANA Inspiration.

South Korean Park and Sweden's Lindberg played the par-five 18th hole four times, after American Jennifer Song was eliminated on the third play-off hole on Sunday.

Song departed after she could only manage par at Mission Hills Country Club, while Park and Lindberg birdied their holes.

Park – seeking her eighth major title – and Lindberg – chasing her maiden career victory – continued to go head-to-head in near-darkness before play was suspended.

The duo will resume their sudden-death clash at 8:00am local time in Rancho Mirage, California.

A play-off was needed for the second successive year at the LPGA Tour's ANA Inspiration after Park, Lindberg and Song finished level at 15 under through 72 regulation holes.

Park (67) and Song (67) teed off four strokes behind overnight leader Lindberg, who was eventually caught following her final-round 71.

Ariya Jutanugarn (65) and Jessica Korda (66) finished tied for fourth, a shot behind the trio.