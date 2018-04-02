Kiwi Robertson wins New Orleans road race

New Zealand's Jake Robertson has defended his title at a 10km road race in New Orleans, clocking a time that has special meaning.

Robertson won the 40th Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent in 27 minutes 28 seconds, equalling twin brother Zane's national record.

Former winner John Muritu of Kenya was second and compatriot Edwin Soi third, both well beaten by the Kiwi.

Robertson was thrilled to match his brother but was disappointed to fall 18 seconds short of the 16-year-old course record.

"I think it is even more special than breaking my brother's record, so it's cool," he said.

"I did slow down at one point because I wanted to save a little bit more in the last mile. I really want to get that course record, and I keep getting closer every year."

Both of the Robertson brothers will contest the 10,000m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, with Zane also down for the marathon.