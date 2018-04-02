Horton feeling heat at Comm Games

News

England great slams 'self-righteous, abusive' Aussies
Laine Clark
AAP /

You could say Olympic swimming champion Mack Horton is feeling the heat at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

3:47

While Horton has cut a relaxed figure ahead of the Games, the 21-year-old is finding ways to keep his cool at the Gold Coast's outdoor pool after burning out at last month's selection trials.

The Rio 400m freestyle gold medallist missed the colder climes of his hometown Melbourne and overheated in Gold Coast pool temperatures nudging 30 degrees.

He suffered most in a shock loss to Rio Olympian Jack McLoughlin in his pet event, the 1,500m freestyle, in a time more than 30 seconds slower than his best.

Horton admitted the draining heat in and out of the pool had been a factor but reckoned he wouldn't be caught out when the Games swimming starts on Thursday.

He will contest the 200m, 400m and 1,500m freestyle plus the 4x200m relay.

"It's just about managing my body temperature, trying to stay cool before I race and cooling down faster after heats," he said.

"I think we will have ice baths at the pool and we've got some at the village so when we get back we can cool down."

Horton has struggled previously in the hotter temperatures. Pic: Getty

"We will try to do Powerade slushies as well at the pool.

"And the air con at the athletes village is helping. It's 18 (degrees) all the time but I love the cold, it's good."

The heat may be the least of Horton's worries at the Gold Coast's outdoor pool.

Horton is wary of bees after being stung at training almost two weeks ago, causing an extreme reaction in his arm.

"It's all good now (but) it was up (swollen) for about a week," Horton laughed.

"I got stung on a Thursday morning and by Tuesday afternoon it was fine.

"It was just over that weekend it flared up which is lucky because I wasn't swimming.

"At the BHP series (in Perth) a couple of years ago I got bitten on my hand and I lost my knuckles, my whole fist was swollen up.

"It was nothing compared to this reaction it was my entire arm - I assume I am allergic."

Besides bees, rivals will also have Horton in their sights on the Gold Coast after appearing vulnerable at the trials.

He failed to defend his national 200m freestyle title but claimed the 400m crown before his 1,500m fizzer.

Horton will use the trials to figure out what events he can juggle before the 800m freestyle is added to the men's program at Tokyo 2020.

"Looking toward Tokyo....I have to find a balance," Horton said.

