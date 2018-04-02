Weather creating anxiety for Games boss

Commonwealth Games boss Peter Beattie admits he's anxious about wet weather dampening Wednesday's opening ceremony, as a cyclone reforms off the Queensland coast.

Cyclone Iris reformed on Monday in the Coral Sea about 330km northeast of Townsville.

The category one cyclone is moving southwest at 13 kilometres per hour and the Bureau of Meteorology says it won't have an impact on the Games on its forecast path.

Nonetheless, Mr Beattie says he's keeping an eye on weather forecasts ahead of the ceremony.

"A little bit of rain is not going to ruin the opening ceremony ... it does cause us a bit of anxiety but we're confident that the event, even if it gets a bit of rain, will be a great success," Mr Beattie said.

Isolated showers are forecast for the first week of the Games and Mr Beattie says that he's confident weather conditions won't adversely affect competition.

"I am optimistic it won't be disruptive," he said.

The Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, which will host the swimming and diving at the Games, doesn't have a roof and received criticism in 2014 when torrential rain marred the Pan-Pacific Championships.

Australian cycling great Anna Meares said the current weather in southeast Queensland isn't all bad news for the Games.

She says the velodrome which bears her name in Brisbane, and will be home to the track cycling events, may be improved by the weather.

"The lower barometric pressure and the higher humidity and higher temperatures will actually create an environment where the wood will react to those conditions and make it actually faster," Meares said.

"So bring it on, for me."