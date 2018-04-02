The Browns hold a lot of power at this year's NFL Draft, and they are exploring every option.

NFL Draft rumors: Browns interested in pairing DE Bradley Chubb with Myles Garrett

With the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks later this month, Cleveland has a number of different options. It appears targeting another edge rusher may be near the top of its list.

The Browns are exploring the possibility of selecting NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the first-overall pick to pair him with last year's top pick — Myles Garrett.

“They play the game in different levels. Myles is such an athletic, to me, he’s more like Julius Peppers in terms of his movement skills and his length and how he plays,” Browns general manager John Dorsey told the team's website. “Chubb plays the game a little bit differently, but he’s still an unbelievable defensive prospect for this draft.”

Cleveland could also take Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, an explosive talent who impressed during the Scouting Combine.

Despite trading a third-round pick for Tyrod Taylor this offseason, the Browns are also expected to select a quarterback in the draft. Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have been the signal callers most heavily linked with Cleveland during the draft process.