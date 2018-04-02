Lightning forward Steven Stamkos left Sunday's game against the Predators with a lower-body injury and the team announced he will not return.



Steven Stamkos injury update: Lightning captain leaves game with lower-body injury #TBLightning captain Steven Stamkos will not return to tonight’s game due to a lower-body injury. #NSHvsTBL

Tampa Bay's captain has been dealing with a nagging injury for the past week, but after getting tied up in front of his own net, he headed off the ice in visible pain. He went minus-1 with four empty shots on goal before leaving and played just over seven minutes.



Cooper had no update on Stamkos, said he didn't know if it was related to injury that kept him out of last week's game, would have further update tomorrow #TBLightning #GoBolts

Stamkos missed time last Monday as he was sidelined for Tampa Bay's 4-1 loss against the Coyotes and head coach Jon Cooper said Stamkos was considered day-to-day ahead of the game. He returned Thursday against the Bruins, but it appears the lower-body injury is still giving him problems.

Stamkos missed much of the 2016-17 season to a torn right meniscus that required surgery, however, it's not clear whether this lower-body injury is related to what kept him off the ice last year.

The 28-year-old came has had a much stronger season this year posting 86 points (27 goals, 59 assists) in 78 games.

The news of Stamkos lingering injury certainly isn't good for a team considered to be a top contender for a Stanley Cup this postseason. The forward has proven to be one of Tampa Bay's top players and was a key factor in helping the team clinch a playoff spot.