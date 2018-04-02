News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

Fanning progresses in retirement event at Bells

7Sport /

Australian surfing great Mick Fanning has progressed to the fourth round at Bells Beach in his final event before retiring from the tour.

0327_1800_nsw_fanning
1:34

World's surfing elite gather to honour Mick Fanning
Ian Rapoport: 'Still a lot of unanswered questions' after Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett turned himself in to Houston Police Department
1:22

Ian Rapoport: 'Still a lot of unanswered questions' after Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett turned himself in to Houston Police Department
0327_0500_nat_cricketSPORT
3:35

CA investigators grill players over scandal
DDFP: Leighton Vander Esch gives his weird Combine stories
2:20

DDFP: Leighton Vander Esch gives his weird Combine stories
Five things to know: Minkah Fitzpatrick
0:59

Five things to know: Minkah Fitzpatrick
0327_0500_nat_sportsbreak
2:55

Sports Break - March 27
0327_0500_nat_football
0:31

Cahill says Socceroos ready to tackle Colombia
0327_0500_nat_NRL
0:38

Barrett denies Manly 'cheating' allegations
0327_0500_nat_cricket2
0:46

Schutt becomes first woman to claim hat trick
0327_0500_nat_cricket
0:29

Chris Lynn says ball tampering is not unusual
NFL head coaches arrive at the NFL Annual League Meeting
2:03

Watch all the NFL head coaches arrive at the Annual League Meeting
NOW Top Current University of Miami Alum
0:45

Ranking the best University of Miami alumni in the NFL
 

The 36-year-old defeated Sebastian Zietz with a smart run, winning with a score 13.56 to 9.10 on Easter Monday morning at the Victorian beach.

The crowd offered a loud cheer when Zietz conceded the run with a handshake out on the water.

Fanning will battle countryman Matt Wilkinson and American Patrick Gudauskas, who defeated Aussie Julian Wilson, in the fourth round.

"It's hard getting old," Fanning joked of his performance.

"Not as fit as I used to be. It's hard work, the waves, you come all the way through and try to put so much into it, it takes a lot out of your legs.

Mick Fanning. Pic: Getty

"You're on the ski trying to suck them in, then you've got to paddle back, it's hard work but hey, that's what we're here for."

Zietz was a dangerous opponent for Fanning, who paid tribute to the 30-year-old Hawaiian competitor.

"I watched his second-round heat and he ripped," Fanning said.

"Sebastian, you never know what you're going to get. He's so explosive and so dynamic.

"Such a really fun guy to be on tour with. I'm just stoked I got to surf another heat with him before it's all said and done."

Back To Top