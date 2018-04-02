Fanning progresses in retirement event at Bells

Australian surfing great Mick Fanning has progressed to the fourth round at Bells Beach in his final event before retiring from the tour.

The 36-year-old defeated Sebastian Zietz with a smart run, winning with a score 13.56 to 9.10 on Easter Monday morning at the Victorian beach.

The crowd offered a loud cheer when Zietz conceded the run with a handshake out on the water.

Fanning will battle countryman Matt Wilkinson and American Patrick Gudauskas, who defeated Aussie Julian Wilson, in the fourth round.

"It's hard getting old," Fanning joked of his performance.

"Not as fit as I used to be. It's hard work, the waves, you come all the way through and try to put so much into it, it takes a lot out of your legs.

"You're on the ski trying to suck them in, then you've got to paddle back, it's hard work but hey, that's what we're here for."

Zietz was a dangerous opponent for Fanning, who paid tribute to the 30-year-old Hawaiian competitor.

"I watched his second-round heat and he ripped," Fanning said.

"Sebastian, you never know what you're going to get. He's so explosive and so dynamic.

"Such a really fun guy to be on tour with. I'm just stoked I got to surf another heat with him before it's all said and done."