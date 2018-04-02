Dutch cycling star shows her steel again

Tough-as-nails Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten has added to her legend, overcoming a dislocated shoulder to finish third at the Tour of Flanders.

The 35-year-old world champion landed heavily on her head and shoulder in a crash midway through the 150km women's edition of the iconic one-day race.

But van Vleuten, who rides for the Australian Mitchelton Scott team, recovered to finish on the podium at the race known as De Ronde.

"After (a) very hard crash before the Muur (climb), did continue with dislocated shoulder but it got back in," van Vleuten tweeted.

"(It was) hard to use my arm, so happy to sprint to third place. Adrenalin is the best painkiller."

Two years ago, van Vleuten was leading the Rio Olympics road race about 10km from the finish when she had a horrifying fall on a steep descent.

She overcame serious injuries and returned to racing just six weeks later, winning the Lotto Belgium Tour.

Last September, van Vleuten claimed her first world title when she took out the individual time trial.

Her compatriot Anna van der Breggen (Boelmans Doels), who won the Rio Olympics road race after van Vleuten's fall, took out the Tour of Flanders with a 20km solo attack.

She finished a minute eight seconds ahead of Dutch teammate Amy Pieters, who outsprinted van Vleuten for second.

Australian Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) was hospitalised after a heavy crash in the wet conditions, but later tweeted she only suffered bruising.

Hosking is next scheduled to compete on April 14 at the Commonwealth Games road race.

It was a big day for the Dutch - Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step) won the 267km men's race, also with a solo attack.

Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) had a breakthrough second place in the Tour, one of cycling's five one-day monuments.

Pedersen crossed the line 12 seconds behind Terpstra, whose Belgian teammate Philippe Gilbert capped Quick-Step's domination by finishing five seconds further back in third.

Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) was the only Australian in the top 30 of the men's or women's races at Flanders, finishing 25th.