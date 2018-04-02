Mark McCall denied claims that Saracens deliberately targeted Jonathan Sexton in Leinster's European Champions Cup quarter-final win on Sunday.

Sarries not guilty of targeting Sexton - McCall

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen felt there were "three or four instances" where Ireland fly-half Sexton was hit by late tackles.

A packed Aviva Stadium crowd let their feelings be known when Richard Wigglesworth was not shown a yellow card for a shot on Sexton when the ball had gone.

Sarries director of rugby McCall said the dethroned holders did not go out with the intention of roughing up Sexton in Dublin.

"There wasn't any plan to do that," McCall said.

"We wanted to make him make his decisions earlier, we wanted him to pass a bit sooner than he wanted to, to kick a bit earlier, but apart from that no."

Cullen had a different view after watching his side set up a semi-final with Pro14 rivals the Scarlets by securing a 30-19 victory.

"It's tough on Johnny because he's been played off the ball a few times in the first half. It's hard for him not to get frustrated," said Cullen.

"I'll have a look back at the game and some of those clips again. There's three or four instances I can see that he's been hit, played late off the ball.

"I'll have to have a look back at it and how that unfolds because I think it's important to take all those things in the context of the game."