FC Goa and ATK meet again this season in a pre-quarterfinal clash in the 2018 Super Cup being held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Tuesday evening.

Game FC Goa v ATK Date Tuesday, April 3 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Super Cup 2018: FC Goa v ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/2 HD Hotstar and Jio TV

TEAM NEWS

FC GOA:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Key Players: Coro, Manuel Lanzarote



ATK:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Key Players: Robbie Keane, Zequinha



GAME PREVIEW

FC Goa had enjoyed freescoring season where they reached the play-off stages of the Indian Super League (ISL). But they were beaten by eventual champions Chennaiyin FC in the two-legged play-off.

The deadly combination of Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote is what all the opponents are wary of and it will be no different on Tuesday. The duo have scored two goals each against ATK this season.

Ahmed Jahouh and Mark Sifneos are the two foreigners left out by the Gaurs but there are plenty of options in the squad for assistant coach Derrick Pereira who will be in charge with head coach Sergio Lobera on leave.

One of the concerns Goa might still have is the dearth of clean sheets, especially in a knock-out tournament. Also, ATK enjoy a superior head-to-head record over FC Goa.

ATK scored four goals against Chennai City in the qualifiers of the Super Cup. Hitesh Sharma's stunning strike was accompanied by goals by Zequinha, Ashutosh Mehta and Robbie Keane while Robin Singh and Sibongakonke Mbatha remain hungry for goals.

ATK had a forgettable ISL campaign in which they managed to avoid a bottom-placed finish in the league stage thanks to the 1-0 win over NorthEast United in the final round. Keane, who was on target in that game, has been in good knick, finding the back of the net five times in the last four games.

ATK have won both their matches after the former Tottenham Hotspur star donned the player-manager role.

Just as FC Goa have conceded 32 goals including four in the semi-finals, ATK have let in 31 goals - counting the one against Chennai City. So, the defence will play a key role in deciding who goes into the quarter-finals.