Kansas, Duke top way-too-early college basketball rankings for 2018-19

25. Loyola Ramblers

Head coach Porter Moser’s crew was not a one-year wonder. Yes, Loyola absolutely will miss seniors Donte Ingram, Ben Richardson and Aundre Jackson, but the core of stars the Ramblers have coming back has to scare other Missouri Valley teams, and anyone else who happens to be on their non-conference schedule.



Big man Cameron Krutwig was just a freshman this season; wait until he gets another offseason under his belt. Clayton Custer showed he wasn’t afraid of the big moments, and Marques Townes proved the same during their magical NCAA Tournament run. And they have the highest-ranked MVC recruiting class, checking in at No. 81 nationally on the Scout.com list.

24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish bid a fond farewell to a couple of mainstays, seniors Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell, but junior-to-be T.J. Gibbs is back after averaging 15.3 points per game and shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range, and Rex Pflueger is back after averaging 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.



Mike Brey has an outstanding class coming in — it’s No. 10 in the nation — led by 4-star big man Nate Laszewski and a trio of 4-star shooting guards, Prentiss Hubb, Robby Carmody and Dane Goodwin. Expect Notre Dame back in the tournament next spring.

(NOTE: All recruiting rankings from Scout.com.)

23. Penn State Nittany Lions

This particular spot in the top 25 is all about the uncertainty around Tony Carr’s NBA decision. Penn State closed the season strong — winning two games in the Big Ten Tournament before pushing Purdue to the wire — and then won five games and the NIT championship in impressive fashion, only one win coming by single digits.



If Carr, who averaged 21.3 points in the final four games, comes back for his junior season, Penn State probably deserves to be higher. If he jumps to the NBA, maybe this is an “also receiving votes” type of squad. Either way, the Nittany Lions are a good bet to get back into the NCAA Tournament next season. Even without Carr, they’d return three double-digit scorers: Lamar Stevens (15.5 points per game), Mike Watkins (12.1) and Josh Reaves (10.6).

22. Xavier Musketeers

This is as tumultuous an offseason as Xavier’s seen in quite a while, with longtime head coach Chris Mack taking the Louisville job. But the Xavier powers-that-be made the transition as smooth as possible, giving the head job to Travis Steele, the longtime assistant coach under Mack.



The Musketeers lose considerable senior talent — Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Kerem Kanter and Sean O’Mara — but they bring back a very talented group, too. Guys like Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall are ready to take on bigger roles with more minutes available.

21. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Ben Howland’s team won 25 games this year without an impact senior, and the Bulldogs have the No. 9 recruiting class coming in for next season. If everyone comes back, this will be one of the SEC’s best squads.



Brothers Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon combined to average 24 points per game, and big man Aric Holman averaged 10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. The incoming class includes one 5-star big man (Reggie Perry) and a couple of 4-star recruits (Robert Woodard and D.J. Stewart).

20. Cincinnati Bearcats

Replacing senior Gary Clark’s leadership will not be easy, and Kyle Washington was a huge part of Cincinnati’s success as a senior, too. But there’s plenty of talent returning — especially if Jacob Evans comes back — and considering the Bearcats are coming off back-to-back 30-win seasons, it’s safe to assume Mick Cronin will have his team back in the top 25 again next season.

19. Virginia Tech Hokies

This should be Buzz Williams’ best team in Blacksburg. Seven of the Hokies’ top eight scorers are expected back — Justin Bibbs was the only senior in the top eight — and Tech has the No. 37 recruiting class, led by 4-star forward Landers Nolley.

18. UCLA Bruins

On one hand, the Bruins have an elite incoming recruiting class — one 5-star, four 4-star players — but on the other hand, UCLA barely made the tournament this year with a superstar in Aaron Holiday, and he's gone to the NBA. Seniors Thomas Welsh and Gyorgy Goloman are departing, too.

17. Maryland Terrapins

Yes, Justin Jackson is heading to the NBA, but the Terps are bringing back their top three scorers from 2017-18 — Anthony Cowan (15.8 points per game), Kevin Huerter (14.8) and Bruno Fernando (10.3). Add to that the No. 14 recruiting class, led by 5-star big man Jalen Smith, and Maryland fans should expect to see their team back in the NCAA Tournament conversation next spring.

16. Florida Gators

The truth is, it’s hard to know exactly how the loss of a do-everything guy like senior point guard Chris Chiozza will impact a team. But he’s gone, as is Egor Koulechov, and Jalen Hudson is testing the draft waters without an agent.



Even if Hudson leaves and the Gators lose their top three scorers, there is plenty of talent in Gainesville. KeVaughn Allen and Keith Stone are back, and Mike White has the No. 17 class on the way, led by 5-star point guard Andrew Nembhard.

15. Wisconsin Badgers

Yep, the Badgers missed the NCAA Tournament this year, but it's not like they start next season with an 0-5 record or anything as a punishment. Fresh slate. Remember, they played better down the stretch — 5-3, with a couple of close losses to Michigan State — and none of their top 10 scorers this season were seniors. With the addition of talent (No. 59 recruiting class) coming in, expect the Badgers back in the dance.



The wild card, of course, is Ethan Happ. If Happ, who averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, makes the decision to turn pro (he declared for the draft but didn’t sign with an agent), that changes things. This ranking is assuming he returns to Madison.

14. Nevada Wolf Pack

It’s all about pro decisions for the Wolf Pack. If the Martin twins (32.9 points per game combined) come back, and if Jordan Caroline (17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds) comes back, Nevada will be a top-10 team. A wealth of talent will be eligible next season after sitting out transfer years, too. For now, pending decisions, this is Nevada’s spot.

13. LSU Tigers

In his second year as head coach, Will Wade is bringing in the type of recruiting class that changes a program’s status in its conference. LSU has Scout.com’s No. 4 class nationally, including 5-star forwards Nazreon Reid and Emmitt Williams and 4-star recruits Darius Days and Je’Vonte Smart. If Tremont Waters, who averaged 15.9 points and 6.0 assists as a freshman, comes back? This team could really be special.

12. North Carolina Tar Heels

Joel Berry and Theo Pinson left their marks on UNC’s storied basketball history, no doubt. But the Tar Heels return plenty of talent, a group led by big man Luke Maye (16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds) and shooters Cam Johnson (12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds) and Kenny Williams (40.2 percent from 3-point range). The Heels’ recruiting class is led by 5-star studs Nassir Little and Coby White.

11. Auburn Tigers

The Tigers didn’t have a single senior on their roster this season, but they do have a couple players weighing NBA decisions. Mustapha Heron (16.4 points per game) could make the jump, and center Austin Wiley, who sat out all season because of an NCAA investigation, will test the NBA waters, too. Danjel Purifoy, who was sidelined by the same investigation, should be back after sitting out 30 percent of Auburn's games next season. Still, with Bryce Brown (15.9), Jared Harper (13.2) and Desean Murray (10.1) expected back, the Tigers will be an SEC contender again.

10. Michigan State Spartans

Miles Bridges is gone, and Jaren Jackson is likely following him out the door (he’s a lottery regular in mock drafts). But, yeah, Sparty returns talent anyway, with rotation regulars Nick Ward, Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford and Matt McQuaid expected back. The incoming class of freshmen newbies includes five 4-star recruits.

9. Michigan Wolverines

Yes, Moe Wagner is almost certainly gone, and Charles Matthews has played like a guy NBA teams would love to draft. If they return, Michigan hits top-five status.



But assuming they’re gone, Zavier Simpson is an outstanding point guard, and youngsters Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers will be ready for bigger roles as sophomores. Coach John Beilein has a solid recruiting class coming in — four 4-star kids — and you know what he does with that kind of talent.

8. Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols stunned pretty much everybody this season, and they return pretty much everyone next season, including SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams. When you return everyone from team that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, that’s a top-10 team.

7. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks missed the NCAA Tournament this year, but they return three of their top five scorers — Payton Pritchard (14.5 points per game), Troy Brown (11.3) and Paul White (9.4) — and have a stacked recruiting class coming in. And that’s why they’re inside the top 10.



Oregon’s class is ranked No. 2 nationally by Scout.com, led by 5-star big man Bol Bol (Manute’s son) and 5-star wing Louis King. Add in 4-star shooting guard Will Richardson and 4-star big man Miles Norris, and the Ducks could be the Pac-12’s best team.

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Because we’ve learned never to doubt Mark Few’s ability to construct a dynamic roster, mostly. That, and the expected return of dynamic players Zach Norvell (12.7 points per game), Josh Perkins (12.3), Killian Tillie (12.9) and Rui Hachimura (11.6), though Hachimura could test the pro waters.



Brandon Clarke, a transfer who averaged 17.3 points for San Jose State as a sophomore, will be eligible after sitting out this season, and he’ll be ready to make a big impact.

5. Virginia Cavaliers



Expected back: DeAndre Hunter, Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, Jack Salt, Mamadi Diakite



Definitely gone: Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins



Why they’re here: Yes, the Cavaliers lost to UMBC. But they had a fantastic season, rolling up a 31-3 record, and they bring back most of the pieces from that crew. Tony Bennett’s team lost more talent after the 2016-17 season, and people wrote them off. Look what happened this year. That won’t happen here.

4. Villanova Wildcats



Expected back: Donte DiVincenzo, Eric Paschall, Phil Booth



Definitely gone: No seniors



Decision time: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman

Why they’re here: If Brunson, Bridges and Spellman all return, Villanova is No. 1. Easily. But Brunson, the National Player of the Year (by SN and many others), and Bridges could finish off their second national title on Monday night, and it’s fair to wonder whether they’d put off the NBA for a shot at a third. And Spellman certainly is playing like a frontcourt freshman who looks ready for the NBA; he’s been outstanding in the NCAA Tournament.



Even if all three jump, the Wildcats still will be a legit national title contender next season. Jay Wright has an outstanding recruiting class on the way, with 5-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly leading the No. 12 group.

3. Kentucky Wildcats



Expected back: Quade Green, Wenyen Gabriel, Nick Richards, Sacha Killeya-Jones



Decision time: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Jarred Vanderbilt, P.J. Washington



Why they’re here: Depending on how draft decisions play out, Kentucky could actually have a plethora of “veterans” next season, a legitimately experienced team. Kentucky fans are holding out hope that Knox, SGA and Diallo could return, and while that is possible — all three loved the Kentucky experience — they’re likely to jump to the NBA and serious cash.



Vanderbilt and Washington could turn pro, too, but especially Vanderbilt could improve his stock with a sophomore year after injuries cut short his freshman year (only 14 games). The recruiting class is “only” ranked No. 6 right now, but includes a couple of 5-star kids (Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickly) and one 4-star recruit (Tyler Herro).

2. Duke Blue Devils



Expected back: Zero starters (likely)



Definitely gone: All five starters (likely)



Decision time: Trevon Duval (but he’s going)



Why they’re here: Grayson Allen was the only impact senior on this year's team, but the other four starters — Marvin Bagley, Wendell Carter, Gary Trent, Jr. and Trevon Duval — are all likely first-round picks. The Blue Devils have four of the top 10 recruits in the country coming to Durham, including the top three. It’s just an incredible class.



Wings R.J. Barrett and Cameron Reddish are the top two recruits, nationally, and Zion Williamson — you’ve seen his dunking exploits — is No. 3. And Tre Jones might “only” be the No. 9 recruit nationally, but he’s the No. 1 overall point guard. There might be a few bumps in the road, as is often the case with young teams, but the Blue Devils will have few peers, talent-wise.

1. Kansas Jayhawks



Expected back: Silvio De Sousa, Mitch Lightfoot, Marcus Garrett



Definitely gone: Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk



Decision time: Malik Newman, Lagerald Vick, Udoka Azubuike