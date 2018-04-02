Super Cup 2018: Bino George - Daniel Addo's injury cost Gokulam Kerala against Bengaluru FC

News

Gokulam Kerala coach Bino George rued defender Daniel Addo's injury after he saw his side lose 2-1 to Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC in the pre-quarterfinals of the Super Cup 2018 on Sunday.

Gokulam had taken the lead against the ISL finalists before a second-half fightback saw the Blues equalise before Udanta Singh scored the winner at the death. Addo had actually suffered the injury during the build-up to Bengaluru's equaliser.

"Injuries cost us the game. When Daniel Addo went out it became very difficult for us. We hope that we gave a good fight to Bengaluru FC, the best team in India," Bino expressed.

The Keralite went on to praise his boys for a lion-hearted performance. "They are more experienced and they have more budget also. But my boys played well.

"But with Kerala winning the Santosh trophy and two teams from Kerala I think the golden days of Kerala football will be back."

He further revealed that he will be stepping into the role of a technical director next season and Spanish coach Fernando Andres Santiago Valera will take over.

"The club management have asked me to shift to the role of a technical director and a Spanish coach will take over from me. But, I will be looking at the overall development of the club."

