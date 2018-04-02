Bengaluru FC edged past Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 on Sunday evening at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar in the Super Cup.

Super Cup: Bengaluru FC’s Albert Roca - We have to get better for the next game

Henry Kisseka put the Kerala outfit ahead in the first half before goals from Miku and Udanta Singh helped the Bangalore side qualify for the quarterfinals.

Coach Albert Roca mentioned that he was aware of his side not being at their best after a two-week break following the Indian Super League (ISL) final.

“We knew it would be difficult to restart after the break. It is not about the attitude but it is human nature to relax during a break. Second half was much better as they were a little bit tired and we took the opportunities. We have to get better for the next game.

“I think we had two or three chances before they scored. But when the other team scores, you have to be really good only to get back into the game. The players understood that they need to more aggressive and they played better,” said the Spaniard.

Bengaluru FC shall next come up against the winner of NEROCA FC and Kerala Blasters in the quarters.

“Everybody thinks that we have a good team but it is a long road. We have a good academy to keep the good flow of footballers. We have a built a good image and now it our responsibility to keep up the good work.

MORE:

Super Cup 2018: Mohun Bagan ride Aser Dipanda's brace to reach quarter-finals

| Super Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Gokulam Kerala - Miku bails out Bengaluru

| Steve Coppell: Super Cup isn’t about which is the best league, it's about the best team



“Chennaiyin's loss (to Aizawl FC) was surely a wake-up call. We got a good result that we wanted and now we just have to look forward and move ahead,” he signed off.