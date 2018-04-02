News

LeBron James surprises Justin Timberlake at Cleveland concert

Sporting News
Sporting News /

LeBron James made a surprise appearance at Justin Timberlake's concert at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night.



Timberlake tweeted that he had no idea the NBA star would be joining him on stage.



James delivered a full tray of shots to Timberlake, his dancers and his band.

They did a toast together as the crowd chanted, "MVP!"



Timberlake attended Cleveland's 107-102 win over the Pelicans on Friday night, and the two shared a funny moment during the fourth quarter.


