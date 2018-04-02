Jacob Evans is taking his shot at the NBA.

Cincinnati's Jacob Evans to declare for NBA Draft

The Cincinnati guard on Sunday announced he will declare for the NBA Draft after three seasons with the Bearcats.

"I decided to enter the NBA draft after weighing my options with my family and coaches," Evans told ESPN. "I feel it's the best move for me. An opportunity like this doesn't come around for many people and I believe in my abilities and support team to go chase this dream of mine."

Unlike other players planning on turning pro, Evans has opted not to hire an agent in case he later decides to return to school for his senior year.

"I didn't sign an agent yet, but I'm entering my name with plans on getting picked in the first round. I'm not just testing to come back to school," Evans said.

Evans, 20, led the team in scoring for the second straight season with an average 13.0 points per game while also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-6 guard is projected to be a first-round pick.

Cincinnati finished the season 31-5 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by Nevada in the second round.