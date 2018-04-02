Sports world remembers Sean Taylor on what would have been 35th birthday

The sports world is remembering Sean Taylor on what would have been his 35th birthday.

The former Redskins and University of Miami safety died after being shot in the leg during a 2007 attempted robbery at his home at the age of 24. It's been just over 11 years since Taylor's tragic death, but he certainly left a legacy throughout his life and career.

Taylor was in conversations as one of the best players that ever played safety. He had the quickness of a cornerback and was the size of a strong-side linebacker in a rare combination of size, speed, strength and agility, and was a hard hitter.

Take a look at the outpouring of love and support that took over social media Sunday remembering Taylor's impact of a career cut short.



