Helping Selangor win more important than scoring for Joseph

Selangor forward Joseph Kalang Tie has had a rather slow start to his stint at the club he joined in the pre-season. After he was sidelined from the matchday squad in the Red Giants' first couple of matches, he finally convinced the team's coaching staff, and was given a place in the starting eleven in their previous three competitive matches.



Joseph and his Selangor teammates celebrating their third round FA Cup win over Terengganu, their most recent match

However, his contribution is yet to be seen, with the former Sarawak and Terengganu man not finding the back of the net and providing any assist in the three matches.

When met by Goal during a promotional event with one of Selangor's main sponsors this season; telecommunications company redONE last week, the 31-year old player remarked that scoring is not one of his main objectives at Selangor.

"For me personally, scoring is not important. What's the use of wanting to be on the scoresheet if your team lose?

"I'm more interested in helping the team win, regardless of whoever scores. The team must come first," said Joseph.

But the Sarawak-born player is grateful for the chances he has been given at Selangor, and acknowledged the need for him to work harder in training.

"I have to work even harder as one of the more-experienced players on the team. I need to avoid disappointing the coaching staff and the fans everytime I'm picked for a game.

"I need to grab these chances as it is my time to repay the trust shown in me," he remarked.