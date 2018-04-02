Rick Pitino is keeping his promise to never set foot in the state of Kentucky again.

Rick Pitino won't attend Kentucky Oaks, despite horse participating

The former Louisville coach will not be attending Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, even though he has a filly participating in the event.

"I'm not going to go to Kentucky for the Oaks, but my partners are," Pitino said, via ESPN.com. "But I feel absolutely awesome."

Pitino is a part owner of Coach Rocks, which won Saturday's Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks in Florida. Kentucky Oaks is scheduled for Friday, May 4.

Pitino was fired as Louisville's basketball coach in October after an FBI probe into corruption with NCAA recruiting and bribery named him as a facilitator. Pitino has denied these accusations, and vowed to not return to Kentucky.

MORE:

Rick Pitino: NCAA stripping Louisville of 2013 title 'unjust'

| ​Rick Pitino has hired an agent and is looking for a new coaching job



Pitino said he wants to coach again at any level, as long as the program believes in him. He confirmed earlier in March that he has hired an agent to help him secure a new job.

"Every night I go to bed, I'm bitter at the U.S. attorney's office and at the 'board of traitors' at Louisville," Pitino said at the time. "I'm not bitter at the school but at the 'board of traitors.'"