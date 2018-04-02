Boxing: Barry Hearn expects Joshua-Wilder talks to start next week

Barry Hearn thinks talks over a world heavyweight title unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could get under way next week.

Joshua added the WBO belt to his IBF and WBA straps by beating Joseph Parker in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Brit has now set his sights on Wilder's WBC title and Matchroom Sport chairman Hearn, father of Joshua's promoter Eddie, expects the two parties to begin dialogue in the very near future.

"It is a fight Anthony Joshua really wants and I think he wants it this year," Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme.

"Anthony Joshua wants all the belts - that is the big card Deontay Wilder has got to play [but] commercially, Joshua is far bigger than Deontay Wilder.

"I think Wilder would come over here [the UK] because in the world we live in, in boxing, the couple of million dollars Wilder is getting for a fight is pretty small fry in comparison to the rewards that await him for a Joshua fight.

"I think negotiations will start next week."

Eddie Hearn taunted the Wilder camp after Joshua's unanimous points win over New Zealander Parker at a packed Principality Stadium.

"They don't want it. They've never approached us," he said.

"AJ's fought all the champions and won all the belts. After 21 fights he has the chance to be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

"Deontay Wilder's people don't contact us and they don't want to know. If they don't walk the walk, they can't talk the talk."