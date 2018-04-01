Golden Knights retire jersey No. 58 to honor shooting victims

News

No Las Vegas player has ever donned a No. 58 uniform, and no player ever will.

Ahead of the team's 3-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday, the Golden Knights retired their No. 58 jersey to honor the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting during an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

The team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena in a pregame ceremony before their regular-season finale.



The names of the victims were also displayed on the ice after a tribute video was played on the big screen. The families of the victims were later welcomed on the ice by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee.



The Golden Knights and the NHL previously donated a combined $300,000 to the victims and families last year.

