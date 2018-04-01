Dale Steyn plans to play county cricket for Hampshire before South Africa's Test series in Sri Lanka.

Cricket: Steyn planning Hampshire stint before Sri Lanka series

Paceman Steyn has been beset by injuries in recent years and has not played since damaging his heel in the first Test against India in January.

The 34-year-old quick will not feature in the Indian Premier League after he was unsold at auction, but hopes to play for Hampshire in the County Championship to get some match practice in before the Proteas face Sri Lanka.

He told SuperSport: "I could get through 12 or 15 overs but that's not enough to be competitive in a Test match.

"The Proteas don't play for quite a while. I'm going to take another month off. I'm not going to the IPL.

"I'm looking to go over to Hampshire in June to play a little bit of cricket, then Sri Lanka in July."

Steyn only needs another three wickets to better Shaun Pollock's South Africa record of 421 Test scalps.