Warner 'seriously struggling' after ball-tampering scandal, says wife

David Warner is "seriously struggling" and "not in a great headspace" following the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket, according to his wife.

After seeing her husband hold an emotional press conference on Saturday, Candice Warner has said she blames herself for what occurred on day three of the third Test against South Africa.

Batsman Warner was handed a 12-month suspension from all international and Australian domestic cricket for his part in the premeditated plan to alter the condition of the ball.

Captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned for 12 and nine months respectively following a Cricket Australia (CA) investigation, though the three players have the right to appeal.

"He is hurting. He is seriously, seriously struggling and he's not in a great headspace," Candice Warner told News Corp Australia.

"I'm sure there were things he wanted to say but he just couldn't get it out. He's just such an emotional wreck.

"I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me - it's absolutely killing me. I haven't been much of a support because I've been a wreck. I'm really not well."

A tearful Warner accepted his Australia career could be over during a press conference in Sydney while also insisting the wellbeing of his family was now his focus.

The 31-year-old later used his Twitter account to announce he would follow "a formal CA process" and would answer further questions over the incident "at the proper time".

The former vice-captain was hit with a Level 2 breach of ICC regulations following a heated confrontation with Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the opening match of the series in Durban.

Warner, who was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and given three demerit points, later revealed a "vile and disgusting" comment was made about his wife, leading to him reacting as the players made their way up the stairs for tea on the fourth day.