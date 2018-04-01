Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory

Dario Vidosic played a starring role with a brace as Melbourne City claimed an impressive 3-0 win at second-placed Newcastle Jets in the A-League on Sunday to move up to third.

Although they went into the game 10 points adrift of their hosts, City looked the better side throughout and added to last week's 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, as they appear to be finding form in time for the play-offs.

Bruno Fornaroli scored his third goal in four games to break the deadlock just before the break, find the net from close range as the visitors finally made the most of their superiority.

Vidosic doubled their advantage early in the second half, heading in Luke Brattan's cross, before rounding things off 13 minutes from the end with a fine free-kick.

The Jets managed to avoid things getting even worse as further chances were not taken by City, but this second straight loss matters little for them in terms of their league position as they are already guaranteed to finish second.