Folau suffers injury setback in Waratahs win

Israel Folau could miss a month of the Super Rugby season after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for the Waratahs.

The Australia international came off in just the fourth minute of his side's 24-17 victory over the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.

Folau will have a scan to discover the full extent of the damage but appears certain to miss the trip to Japan to take on Sunwolves on April 7, as well as the home games against the Reds and Lions.

"Izzy looks like he's done a hamstring, probably three to four weeks at this stage," Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said after the game.

Taqele Naiyaravoro scored two tries while Bernard Foley kicked a conversion and four penalties to help Waratahs defeat their rivals and move up to second place in the Australian Conference table.