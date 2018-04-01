Cross-fit resurrects Comm Games careers

Two of New Zealand's Commonwealth Games weightlifters can thank cross-fit for resurrecting their elite sporting careers - bringing them to the Gold Coast Games in their mid-30s.

Andrea Hams (under-69kg) won bronze in the 100m hurdles at the 2010 New Delhi Games under her maiden name Miller, while Alethea Boon (under 58kg) competed in gymnastics at the Kuala Lumpur (1998, when she was 14) and the 2002 Manchester Games.

Both women took up cross-fit after retiring from their respective sports and say it took the intimidation out of weightlifting.

Boon, 34, started weightlifting at 30 and says she is still improving.

"It is possible, it is doable," she said. "Women in sport and being able to be strong at this age is something I promote to everyone and it is possible.

"I never thought I'd be competing again after so many surgeries from gymnastics," she said. "Weightlifting, believe it or not, is less impact on my body."

Hams, now 36, has lived on the Gold Coast for nine years, and has been weightlifting for five years after retiring from hurdling.

She says she is grateful to have a second chance to wear the silver fern again, 16 years later.

"I've definitely come back with a few grey hairs this time."

Meanwhile, over-90kg lifter Laurel Hubbard - expected to attract a lot of media attention at the Games - won't get to the Gold Coast until later in the week.

Hubbard, born the son of former Auckland mayor Dick Hubbard, competed at national level as a man before transitioning to a woman in her mid-30s.

High performance manger Simon Kent says it so the 39-year-old can focus on her performance.

"It's just a performance focus really. She doesn't compete until Monday week so she's really happy with her training environment back home. Everything's comfortable wand where it needs to be.

Sports teams either travelled early and acclimatise or flew in at the last minute, he said.

"It's a just a personal preference around performance and making sure she's ready to go Monday afternoon."