Khairul Azhan wary of Kuala Lumpur's desire for revenge

Selangor custodian Khairul Azhan Khalid wants his teammates to be careful of the possibility that Klang Valley derby rivals Kuala Lumpur (KL) will be out for revenge in their quarter-final FA Cup tie.

The two rivals met in the first round of this season's league campaign; the first time they played each other in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) since 2012, with the match ending in a 2-0 win for the Red Giants.

Kuala Lumpur vs Selangor on February 4

But the Hawks have turned their form around since then, to record three back-to-back wins most recently, including a third round FA Cup win that then led to them being drawn against Selangor in the two-legged quarter-final stage. With this in mind, the former Pahang goalkeeper has remarked that KL may want to avenge their earlier defeat in style, by knocking Selangor out of the cup.

"We knew we beat them earlier in the league, but we must not take the cup clash lightly. KL may want to avenge that defeat.

"We the players should never underestimate them, feel over-confident, and we have to stick to our own gameplay while playing our very best game," said the 28-year old when met during a promotional campaign with one of the club sponsors, redONE last weekend.

Speaking on the meet-and-greet session itself, Azhan has commended the campaign, saying that working with the sponsors will help the team, and the players in the long run.

"This is part of our work as a professional player, and appearing alongside the sponsors do benefit the team. And what's good for the team will also be good for the players in the long run," he remarked.

KL will host the first leg match on April 7, with Selangor hosting the return fixture on April 21. Both matches will be played at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, which the two clubs share this season as their home ground.