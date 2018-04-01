Golden Knights' William Karlsson goes between legs for goal of the year candidate

Literally nothing about the Vegas Golden Knights should come as a surprise anymore, no matter how ridiculous it may sound.

Golden Knights' Karlsson goes between legs for goal-of-the-year candidate

So how about this: William Karlsson goes between his legs on a shorthanded breakaway for his 42nd goal of the season to help the expansion Golden Knights clinch the Pacific Division in their inaugural season?

Yes, it just happened.

The Golden Knights entered play Saturday seven points ahead of the team they were playing, the San Jose Sharks, in the standings. If Vegas earned at least a point in that matchup against San Jose, the Golden Knights would clinch the Pacific Division crown in their first season of competition, an incomparable, unthinkable feat for the first-year franchise.

MORE: William Karlsson's next contract a wild gamble for Golden Knights

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, and the Sharks on the power play, it was San Jose with a chance to grab a lead with time winding down in the game, and to make Vegas have to wait to call itself division champs. But then, something miraculous happened (like it has virtually all season for the Knights). Karlsson poked a loose puck past Sharks defenseman Brent Burns at the blue line, and was off to the races on a breakaway. As he angled in on Martin Jones, the Sharks goaltender aggressively tried to poke the puck off Karlsson's stick.

That's when Karlsson did the unthinkable, pulling the puck back and between his own legs before flipping it over a sprawled out Jones, finishing off the gorgeous shorthanded goal.

It was Karlsson's 42nd of the season, a Golden Knights franchise record (as is every goal Karlsson scores now) and likewise a career-high for the 25-year-old. Karlsson had never scored more than nine goals in a single season prior to this year, and had 18 total in his first 183 career games prior to being selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft (he now has 42 in 79 games with Vegas, and is now tied for third in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin).

It's been par for the course for Karlsson, who has scored on over 23 percent of the shots he's taken this season, leading the NHL in that category (his career shooting percentage entering this season was 7.3 percent).

The Golden Knights ended up winning the game, with Karlsson's jaw-dropping goal proving to be the decisive marker.

But, you know ... Vegas.