The Celtics are running out of time to catch Toronto for the No. 1 seed in the East, but the Raptors are definitely hearing footsteps.

NBA wrap: Celtics top first-place Raptors, move within 2 games of No. 1 seed

They heard the Celtics loud and clear Saturday night as Boston broke open a close game late to win at TD Garden, 110-99, to pull within two games of the first-place Raptors.

Boston trailed Toronto by five games March 19, but has now won six straight to tighten up the East race.

Even better, the Celtics (53-23) take a 2-1 lead on Toronto (55-21) in the season series, the first tiebreaker in the event the two teams end up in a tie atop the Eastern Conference. The two rivals meet for the final time in the regular season Wednesday in Toronto.

If the Celtics lose that meeting, they can virtually forget the No. 1 seed. Win, and things will be extremely interesting the final week of the regular season.

Forward Marcus Morris continued his hot play of late, coming off the bench to knock down 25 points and adding nine rebounds. His biggest play: a 3 with a little more than four minutes remaining to pad the Celtics' lead to six. The Celtics also got 20-plus nights from Jayson Tatum (24 points) and Terry Rozier (21).

Morris, however, got ejected late in the game after being hit with two technicals following a couple of different bouts of jawing between the teams. Toronto's C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka also picked up technicals.

What's Next

Rockets (62-14) at Spurs (44-32) 3:30 p.m. ET — James Harden continues rolling along toward NBA MVP honors. LaMarcus Aldridge has been just as valuable to the Spurs this season in Kawhi Leonard's absence. It's not much of a stretch to think this game could be a preview of the Western Conference semifinals, provided both teams win their first-round series.