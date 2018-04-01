Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was forced out of Saturday night's game against the Kings on a stretcher after taking a hard fall under the basket.



Warriors' Patrick McCaw forced to leave on stretcher after scary fall Patrick McCaw hurt after taking a hard fall under the hoop pic.twitter.com/0mYUeSpjKQ

— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2018



McCaw landed awkwardly on top of Vince Carter, which led to his back landing directly on the court. Microphones on the court could pick up audio from Golden State coach Steve Kerr who yelled, "God damn it! I'm not mad at you, I'm mad at Vince [Carter]. He knows better."

Carter looked upset after realizing how serious the injury was and later joined the Warriors in a combined team prayer between both teams.

Both teams join in prayer after Patrick McCaw gets stretchered off the court pic.twitter.com/ayJP36PQo6

— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2018



McCaw's teammate Steph Curry reacted quickly on social media, asking for prayers.



Please send up prayers thoughts love to my guy @PMcCaw0! God please heal his body and keep him strong!

— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 1, 2018



The Warriors said McCaw is being transported to UC Davis hospital for further evaluation..

We'll provide more details on McCaw's injury when they become available.