Warriors' Patrick McCaw forced to leave on stretcher after scary fall

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was forced out of Saturday night's game against the Kings on a stretcher after taking a hard fall under the basket.



McCaw landed awkwardly on top of Vince Carter, which led to his back landing directly on the court. Microphones on the court could pick up audio from Golden State coach Steve Kerr who yelled, "God damn it! I'm not mad at you, I'm mad at Vince [Carter]. He knows better."

Carter looked upset after realizing how serious the injury was and later joined the Warriors in a combined team prayer between both teams.

McCaw's teammate Steph Curry reacted quickly on social media, asking for prayers.



The Warriors said McCaw is being transported to UC Davis hospital for further evaluation..

We'll provide more details on McCaw's injury when they become available.

