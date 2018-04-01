Aussie steeplechaser racing Games clock

This was the one barrier Australian steeplechaser Victoria Mitchell did not see ruining her Commonwealth Games ambitions.

The 36-year-old is in an improbable race against time, having been given a week to prove her fitness for the Gold Coast Games after having her appendix removed on Wednesday.

It was the climax of a torturous week for the two-time Olympian, who fell ill with what she described as a "pain in my guts" last Sunday.

She detailed her week from hell on her Instagram account, which included being sent home from the hospital emergency department on Monday with what was diagnosed as a virus.

A return trip to hospital the next day almost resulted in her being sent home again, before a CT scan at 1am on Wednesday confirmed the appendicitis.

Mitchell went under the knife later that morning.

But that wasn't the end of Mitchell's drama.

She was forced to stay in hospital until Saturday for further treatment after it was discovered her appendix was gangrenous.

However the ordeal has not dampened Mitchell's competitive fire.

"Despite everything, I remain hopeful to be on the start line for the @commgamesaus Com Games Steeple on April 11th," Mitchell posted on Instagram.

"After a conference call with @athleticsaustralia team management this afternoon I have a week to recover and show I am able to race. #miracleshappen."

The time-frame would seem a leap too far for Mitchell, who was eyeing a third Commonwealth Games appearance after finishing fourth in 2006 and ninth in 2014.

She will not be permitted to move into the athletes' village until she receives medical clearance.

Athletics team spokesperson Chris Abbott said team doctors would not be taking any risks.

"Doctors will make sure of her health first, that's the priority," Abbott told AAP.

"There's no doubt she's facing an uphill battle."

Should Mitchell be ruled out, it would leave Genevieve LaCaze as Australia's sole entrant in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

She would become the second member of the athletics team to not make it to the start line on the Gold Coast after marathon runner Chris Hamer withdrew on Saturday due to stress fractures in his foot.