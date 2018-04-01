News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tim Paine forced to bat with broken thumb
Courageous captain Tim Paine suffers broken thumb

Sevens veteran Stannard leaves hospital

Murray Wenzel
AAP /

Australian rugby sevens veteran James Stannard has been discharged from hospital after a one-punch attack on Good Friday fractured his skull and ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games.

0330_1800_nsw_commgames
2:37

Commonwealth Games athletes celebrate Easter
0329_1800_vic_golfer
1:53

Veteran, 90, gets golfer’s dream of a hole-in-one
0329_1600_nat_commonwealth
1:36

First major security scare of the Commonwealth Games
0329_1130_nat_ANZstadium
1:10

Government abandons plans to rebuild ANZ Stadium
0326_1800_wa_eagles
1:29

Eagles fans impatient with commute home from game
0326_1800_syd_Lynn
1:47

Chris Lynn reveals the level of ball tampering present in cricket
0326_1800_syd_shame
3:50

Cricket cheating investigation underway
0326_1600_nat
0:43

First look at Commonwealth Games medals
0326_1600_nat_Manly
1:40

Manly Sea Eagles fined $750,000
0326_1600_nat_steve
2:53

Steve Smith stood down as captain
Ex-Liverpool star swallows tongue after getting hit by ball
0:42

Ex-Liverpool star swallows tongue after getting hit by ball
History’s most infamous sporting scandals
2:45

History’s most infamous sporting scandals
 

Stannard, who was set to captain the side on the Gold Coast, will provide a statement to police on Sunday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was "doing well but still suffering from dizziness and has at this point only walked as far as his hospital bed to the toilet," Rugby Australia said on Sunday.

Stannard's head hit the pavement after he was allegedly struck by a 22-year-old British man in an unprovoked attack outside a Coogee kebab shop, in Sydney's east, just after 3am.

He had been out with teammates, coaches, support staff and their families to farewell coach Andy Friend, who will not have his contract renewed next season.

Fearing the impact had killed him, Friend and Stannard's teammates Ben O'Donnell and Lewis Holland still reacted quickly enough to detain the alleged offender until police arrived.

Stannard, in his final season before retirement, is expected to address media on Monday, with the team yet to name a new captain.

Without Stannard and injured incumbent skipper Holland (hamstring), Australia will enter the Games lacking leadership and ball-playing nous.

But Friend is backing his young, world No.4-ranked side to lift under adversity to still be in the medal hunt.

"One thing I know about this team is there's tremendous character, there's tremendous belief and every time we've had one of those occasions ... we step up and take it to another level," he said on Saturday.

The British man has been charged over the blow and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on April 19.

Back To Top