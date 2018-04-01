Pernilla Lindberg will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ANA Inspiration after surging clear on Saturday.

Lindberg takes three-shot lead at ANA Inspiration

Lindberg carded a third-round 70 to claim the outright lead atop the leaderboard at Mission Hills Country Club.

The Swedish golfer shared the lead with South Korea's Park Sung-hyun heading into the penultimate round but Lindberg holed four birdies and just two bogeys as her rival faded.

Park posted a 74, which included a double-bogey and four bogeys as she ended the day four shots off the pace at the LPGA Tour major tournament.

American Amy Olson is second at 11 under through 54 holes following back-to-back 68s.

Moriya Jutanugarn (66), 2013 champion Inbee Park (67), Jennifer Song (68), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69) and Charley Hull are 10 under alongside Park.

Defending champion Ryu So-yeon (73), meanwhile, is languishing in a tie for 67th at two over the card.