Final Four 2018: Villanova ties record for made 3-pointers in a game ... in first half

Villanova disproved the theory that teams have trouble shooting 3-pointers in domed football stadiums when they won the national championship two seasons ago, and it appears they still have no trouble shooting in a big stadium.

The Wildcats tied the record for 3-pointers made in a Final Four game Saturday against Kansas with 13.

They did that in the first half.



UNLV hit 13 3s in their game against indiana in the 1987 Final Four.

Villanova went 13 for 26 from 3-point range in the first half, as the Wildcats jumped to a 47-32 lead. The Wildcats had seven different players make 3-pointers and five make more than one.


