Phillies' Gabe Kapler gets warm-up pitches docked for taking too long to make change

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Gabe Kapler's managerial career with the Phillies is off to an interesting start with his most recent incident coming at the expense of warm-up pitches.

The Phillies' manager wanted to make a pitching change in the third inning when Vincent Velasquez was struggling to the tune of seven runs allowed in 2 2/3 innings against the Braves.

Problem was Kapler's relief pitcher Hoby Milner wasn't warm yet. Then when he went out to make the change, he intentionally took extra time to give his pitcher more tosses in the pen.

That also happens to be illegal and Milner was then docked warm-up pitches.



Kapler is still learning as this is his first MLB managerial job, but it's hard to excuse making a mistake like that.

This comes just two games after he removed ace Aaron Nola from a 5-0 game just 68 pitches in after 5 1/3 innings pitched. On the next batter Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a home run.

Philadelphia has plenty of time to give Kapler and they will surely go through some trial and error, but most of what Kapler has gone through so far has been error.

However, there has been a lot of trial as well. Kapler has used more pitchers through the first three games of the season than any manager in MLB history, and there are still four innings left in Saturday's game. He also set the record for the most pitchers used in the first two games (15).


