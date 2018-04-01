No timetable for recovery after Embiid undergoes surgery

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid underwent surgery on an orbital fracture, the NBA team announced on Saturday.

There is no timetable for Embiid's recovery, with the All-Star set to have a "post-operative examination in approximately 5-7 days".

Embiid took a shot to the head from team-mate Markelle Fultz's shoulder in the second quarter of Wednesday's 118-101 victory over the New York Knicks and was forced to go to the locker room.

The 24-year-old was wobbly heading off the court, but the Sixers announced that the big man suffered a simple facial contusion.

Embiid did not return and underwent a concussion test, which he passed.

The Cameroon international made his first All-Star team this season and leads the 76ers in points (23.2) and rebounds (11.1) per game.