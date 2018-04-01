News

Joshua vs Parker: Boxing fans roasted ref Giuseppe Quartarone during fight

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Anthony Joshua defeated Joseph Parker by unanimous decision on Saturday night.

Joshua vs Parker: Boxing fans were not happy ref's interference during fight

Before a decision was reached, though, boxing fans were reacting to the fight in disgust on Twitter. They weren't so upset with Joshua's win, but with the referee who officiated the fight. The ref, Giuseppe Quartarone was the recipient of a lot of harsh criticism for the way he kept breaking up the two fighters.

JOSHUA VS. PARKER: Results, updates and highlights

Just take a look at some of the viewers' complaints about the ref:








So just who is this ref?

Here's some of his background, courtesy of The Sun:



Quartarone has previously officiated fights involving Scott Quigg, Martin Murray, Chris Eubank Jr and Kid Galahad. His most recent UK appearance was at York Hall last December for Katie Taylor’s WBA title defence against Jessica McCaskill. Quartarone has experience of heavyweight fights having refereed Alexander Povetkin’s WBA title win over Cedric Boswell seven years ago.



In short, he doesn't have a ton of experience, and some fans wondered why he was placed in such a big fight.

