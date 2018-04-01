Joshua vs Parker: Boxing fans roasted ref Giuseppe Quartarone during fight

Anthony Joshua defeated Joseph Parker by unanimous decision on Saturday night.

Joshua vs Parker: Boxing fans were not happy ref's interference during fight

Before a decision was reached, though, boxing fans were reacting to the fight in disgust on Twitter. They weren't so upset with Joshua's win, but with the referee who officiated the fight. The ref, Giuseppe Quartarone was the recipient of a lot of harsh criticism for the way he kept breaking up the two fighters.

Just take a look at some of the viewers' complaints about the ref:



This referee could split an atom...#JoshuaParker

— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 31, 2018





This referee is horrific. He is interrupting any inside fighting. Let them punch out of it. Get out of the way, dude. #JoshuaParker

— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) March 31, 2018





Well now that the fight is over I can go to sleep...that's if the referee doesn't seperate me from my bed. #JoshuaParker

— Matt (@MattH_197) March 31, 2018





This ref would pull conjoined twins apart...#JoshuaParker

— Sam Roberts (@samrobertsrugby) March 31, 2018





Literally The Ref This Whole Fight #JoshuaParker pic.twitter.com/lOYSUaWX99

— Abbie Reichardt (@AbbieReichardt) March 31, 2018



So just who is this ref?

Here's some of his background, courtesy of The Sun:



Quartarone has previously officiated fights involving Scott Quigg, Martin Murray, Chris Eubank Jr and Kid Galahad. His most recent UK appearance was at York Hall last December for Katie Taylor’s WBA title defence against Jessica McCaskill. Quartarone has experience of heavyweight fights having refereed Alexander Povetkin’s WBA title win over Cedric Boswell seven years ago.



In short, he doesn't have a ton of experience, and some fans wondered why he was placed in such a big fight.