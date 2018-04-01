Ian Poulter shot a 7-under 65 Saturday at the Houston Open to grab a share of the lead with Beau Hossler at 14 under.

Houston Open: Beau Hossler, Ian Poulter grab Round 3 lead

After an 8-under 64 Friday, Poulter remained hot with a bogey-free effort. Poulter held the Round 3 lead for hours before Hossler birdied his final hole to grab a share of the lead.

Emiliano Grillo, Paul Dunne, Kevin Tway and Greg Chalmers are all tied for third at 12 under. Chalmers shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to shoot up the leaderboard.

Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar remained in contention at 11 under after matching 3 under 69s. Stenson birdied three of his last six holes in Round 3.

Jordan Spieth, still struggling with his putter, shot a 1-under 71 to get to 10 under for the tournament. Rickie Fowler finished the day at 9 under after a sloppy triple-bogey eight on the par-5 13th.