News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Port Adelaide stun Swans at the SCG
Port Adelaide stun Swans at SCG

MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sensational start to life with LA Galaxy has turned the MLS into "the MLZ", according to his agent Mino Raiola.

MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact

MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact

The 36-year-old striker made an immediate impact as he started life in California with two goals in a 19-minute cameo that helped Galaxy come from three goals down to win 4-3 against Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic was expected to have a big impact after swapping Manchester for LA and he quickly made his presence felt at StubHub Center, his stunning first goal giving his new fans a moment to remember.

Such was his impact on the LA derby, Raiola has already suggested the league should be renamed after their new superstar.

Meanwhile, team-mate Jonathan Dos Santos elevated Ibrahimovic to an even higher level, calling the Swedish striker "God".

Back To Top