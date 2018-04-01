News

Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields suffers broken wrist

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields suffered a broken left wrist Friday night and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.



DeShields left Friday night's game in the eighth inning after feeling discomfort in his wrist. Jurickson Profar could now get more playing time in left field while DeShields is out.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will also likely move from No. 3 in the lineup to the leadoff spot.

According to The Athletic , DeShields will likely miss four to six weeks.

