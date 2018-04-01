Hareb loses surfing world tour repechage

Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb has suffered another early exit at a women's championship tour event in Australia.

Hareb was beaten by Australian six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore at the Rip Curl Women's Pro at Bells Beach near Melbourne.

Defeat came in the repechage second round, in which six surfers are eliminated from the initial 18-strong field.

Hareb suffered the same fate at the season-opening event on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Her two best-scoring waves on Saturday were worth 6.83 and 5.53 but the total of 12.36 wasn't enough to beat Gilmore's 15.03.

In the first round, Hareb placed second in her three-women heat but only the top finisher - Australian Tyler Wright - advanced automatically to the third round.

The third round of 10 is in Western Australia from April 11.