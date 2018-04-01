WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 35-yard screamer then nets winner in Galaxy debut

It is safe to say Zlatan Ibrahimovic's debut performance lived up to expectations.

The big striker began his first MLS game on the bench, but scored the equalizer and the winner as the LA Galaxy stormed back from a 3-0 deficit for an improbable 4-3 victory over their local rivals Los Angeles FC.

After entering in the 71st minute, Ibrahimovic struck a brilliant 35-yard drive just six minutes later to level the scoreline at 3-3, catching LAFC goalkeepr Tyler Miller off his line.

But Ibrahimovic was not done. In the 91st minute, he beat Miller again, this time to a header, to put the Galaxy in front for the first time all contest, putting the capper on the shocking comeback.

"They were saying, 'We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan,' so I gave them Zlatan," Ibrahimovic told FOX after the game.

The Galaxy appeared to be headed toward an ugly defeat in their first ever meeting with LAFC, having fallen behind 3-0 early in the second half.



You couldn't write a better script.



Carlos Vela had a first-half brace to put LAFC off to a flying start and an own goal early in the second half appeared to set the expansion side on their way to a statement victory.

But the Galaxy pulled one back in the 61st minute Sebastian Lletget cut it to 3-1.

Ibrahimovic entered with the side still down 3-1, but contributed to the build up to the Galaxy's second goal as Chris Pontius put home a diving header to cut the deficit to 3-2.