If there is a game that encapsulates the spirit of March Madness, it's this matchup: Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago.

Final Four 2018: Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago live updates, stats and highlights

The Cinderella story pitted up against one of the most famous programs of the country. David against the Go Blue Goliaths. Sister Jean vs. Jalen Rose's grandmother.

The Ramblers have thrived on impressive upsets and a style that works to limit possessions. The Wolverines have gotten a Cinderella-like win of their own, but otherwise made it rain from the field in every drubbing of their opponents. Will the tournament sweethearts continue their story, or will John Beilein cement himself as the new king of March.

MARCH MADNESS: NCAA Tournament bracket

Follow along with Sporting News as we catch you up on all the highlights and news from this Final Four matchup.

Live March Madness scores, highights from NCAA Tournament

All times Eastern

7:00 p.m.— Donte Ingram adds a layup at the buzzer and Loyola leads 29-22 at halftime. Cameron Krutwig, Aundre Jackson and Marques Townes have eight points apiece for the Ramblers. Michigan's Moe Wagner has 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds. Charles Matthews has eight points on 3-for-8 shooting. The rest of the Wolverines are 1 of 15 from the fiel.d

6:51 p.m.— Clayton Custer adds two free throws to give Loyola a 23-19 lead with 3:40 to play before halftime.

6:43 p.m. — Loyola's Cameron Krutwig to bring the Ramblers all the way back and tie the game at 15 with 6:49 left in the first half.

6:22 p.m. — The Wolverines are in the midst of a 9-0 run and lead the Ramblers 12-4 with 12:38 to play in the first half. Loyola has connected on just 2 of 11 field-goal attempts.

6:18 p.m. — Michigan leads 6-4 with 15:43 to play in the first half on a pair of 3-pointers from Moe Wagner and Charles Matthews.

6:09 p.m. —The Ramblers and the Wolverines have tipped off. Buckle your seatbelts.

3:30 p.m. Looks like New York Knicks guard is ready to rep his school at today's game.

3:28 p.m. Catch up on SN's preview of this matchup here: