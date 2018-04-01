Odion Ighalo missed a penalty as Changchun Yatai lost 2-1 to Guangzhou R&F F.C in Saturday’s Chinese Super League encounter.

Ighalo misses penalty as Changchun Yatai succumb to Guangzhou R&F F.C

After rescuing a point for Chen Jingang’s men in their last game prior to the international break, the 28-year-old missed a chance to nick the curtain raiser for the Changchun outfit.

The forward failed to convert a penalty in the 12th minute which could have lifted the home team as they ended up with a goalless first half with their visitors.

However, on resumption from the break, Xiaofei Zhang eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute and ten minutes later, Eran Zahavi levelled proceedings.

A late drama saw the Blue Lions awarded a penalty after Rui Yu was sent off in the 90th minute with Renatinho converting it.

A similar opportunity fell to Zhenyu Du to level matter for Jingang’s side but he failed to put the ball past goalkeeper Yuelei Cheng.

The former Watford striker who featured from start to finish was cautioned in the 90th minute as Changchun Yatai extended their winless run to four this season.

The defeat saw them drop to the 14th spot, after managing two points in four games. They will be hoping to improve on the performance when they clash with Hebei CFFC on April 7.

