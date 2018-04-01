Aaron Samuel scored the two goals that propelled Amkar Perm to a 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in Saturday’s Russian Premier League.

Aaron Samuel brace propels Amkar Perm past Lokomotiv Moscow

After three games winless run, the 23-year-old who joined the side on loan in February from CSKA Moscow was on hand to help Vadim Evseev’s men return to winning ways with his brace in front of their home supporters.

Manuel Fernandes opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute from the penalty spot after Ari was fouled in the area. And with no further goal, Yuri Semin’s men went into the halftime break with the lead.

However, three minutes into the second half, Samuel drew the home team level from the penalty spot. And in the 59th minute, the former Sarpsborg 08 player scored again after benefitting from Petar Zanev’s assist.

Igor Denisov was sent off at the death after picking the second booking in the encounter as the Red-Greens left Zvezda Stadium empty handed.

Samuel was replaced by Darko Bodul with 25 minutes left to play while his compatriots Brian Idowu and Fegor Ogude featured from start to finish.

Despite the win, Amkar are still in the relegation zone after accruing 23 points from 25 games.

Samuel will be looking to increase his goal tally of three in three appearances when they take on SKA Khabarovsk on April 7.

